News

Redevelopment of Blackrock Camp to complete next month

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 12, 2022 12:15 pm
The RFMF Blackrock Camp in Votualevu, Nadi

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is embarking on various infrastructure upgrades and new developments this year.

Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the redevelopment work at the RFMF Blackrock Camp in Votualevu, Nadi, is expected to be completed towards the end of next month.

He highlighted that this infrastructure upgrade will require military personnel to raise their standard of service to meet the deliverables for Blackrock.

Article continues after advertisement

This is in terms of peacekeeping duties, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief efforts.

“We will be doing a lot of changes within the RFMF. I intend to put up the Deployable Force Headquarters at Blackrock. Basically, to look after our deployable troops overseas and within the country. At the same time, we have the Navy project that’s coming online.”

The Commander adds that the revamped Blackrock camp will also serve as a local and regional hub for peacekeeping training.

There are also plans to implement various projects for the essential services in the maritime islands and to build the Fiji Navy Headquarters in Lami.

“So those are some of the new developments with the recent unfortunate incident up at the 3FIR. Again, that is an opportunity for us to also bring up some major developments as well. Looking at the capabilities as well that need looking at other opportunities that are available for us.”

The project to redevelop Blackrock is estimated at around $40 million with the assistance of the Australian Government.

