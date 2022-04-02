Home

News

Redevelopment continues at Ratu Sukuna Park

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 11:50 am
Major upgrade work continues at Ratu Sukuna Park in the heart of the Capital City.

Ministry of Industry and Trade Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali in a tweet says the refurbished park will feature a multipurpose state of art podium and a modern café with rooftop open space overlooking the harbour.

Ali also says there will be WIFI connectivity and CCTV surveillance, making the park safer for visitors.

Groundwork on the redevelopment was launched in November 2020 while the actual work started in September last year.

The project is expected to cost $1.5 million.

