Reddy applauds local farmers

Local farmers have been praised for consistently providing high-quality fresh produce.

Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the sector is resilient, as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reddy told farmers in Navosa that there is no food security crisis in Fiji because we have done well in terms of availability, accessibility, and affordability.

According to the Minister, Fiji’s food security can only be ensured if farmers make good use of the resources at their disposal.

Dr. Reddy says play an important role in assisting the government in ensuring that there is enough food for the entire country.