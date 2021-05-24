Red Interpol Notice issued against businessman

The Fiji Intelligence Unit will not make any comments in relation to a West-based businessman who is supposedly under investigation.

FBC News understands the businessman who owns a pharmaceutical chain in the country fled the country a few weeks ago.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro confirms an Interpol Red Notice has been taken against the businessman by an overseas law enforcement agency.

Naisoro says they haven’t received any official request for his extradition.

It is understood the allegations leveled against the businessman are in relation to illicit drugs namely methamphetamine.