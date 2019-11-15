Red Cross warns over bushfire recruitment scam in Fiji

The Fiji Red Cross Society has warned a few hotels in Fiji against the fake recruitment drive targeting hotel workers to work in Australia for the bushfire clean-up activity.

FRCS Director Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says there are fraud emails being sent around claiming that this is an initiative with the Red Cross relief programme to Australia.

She adds the people are being requested to volunteer from Fiji to work as food distributors to the Australian Fire service.

Rokotunidau highlighted that these agencies are providing fake ID cards and also claims that the Red Cross will be responsible for the recipient’s children’s scholarship upon the completion of the project.

The FRCS is advising Fijians to exercise caution while reading emails and report the matter to relevant authorities if they have been duped with this illegal activity.