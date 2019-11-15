Red Cross encourages communities to be proactive

The Fiji Red Cross Society has ramped up their awareness campaigns in rural and maritime islands.

With three cyclones predicted to affect Fiji this season, the Fiji Red Cross Society says individuals should be aware of evacuation strategies.

Fiji Red Cross Director General Ilisapeci Rokotunidau says they have increased their community visits to ensure Fijians are well prepared in case of a natural disaster.

“Our different divisions we have three divisions, the north the west and the central division, the divisional managers and the program officers they are now heavily involved with branches in going around and doing community based training for community preparedness”

Fiji’s cyclone season is from November to April.