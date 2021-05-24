Recycling will be incentivized following launch of machine

Fiji Care Insurance launched the Boola app and a smart reverse vending machine tonight in an attempt to encourage a culture of recycling.

This machine will incentivize the recycling of PET bottles and aluminum cans in exchange for products and services.

Executive Director Avi Raju says these services include diabetes tests and general health checkups amongst other things.

Article continues after advertisement

“Which obviously incentivizes people to actually incentivize people to be active, healthy and thus deals with the NCD issue”

While officiating the launch Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum congratulated Fiji Care for being the first private company to step forward with tangible solutions that encourage a culture of recycling.

“We need to be able to partner with the Private Sector. Cans, plastic bottles are actually produced by the Private Sector”

Companies and associated agencies are invited to join this revolutionary recycling system to help save the environment.