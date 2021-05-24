Home

News

Recycling tyres into roads

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:15 pm
The government is exploring the possibility of using old tyres to lay new roads. [Source: Weibold]

The government is exploring the possibility of using old tyres to lay new roads.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says rubber mixed with glass and bitumen has been used to lay new roads in other parts of the world.

He adds that Fiji is looking into it as well.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s one company that’s already identified equipment. So once we do that we will have a recycling system with tyres. If you buy an imported car, we may charge $20 per tyre for the car. Once you change your tyres, you can go to a collecter and you may get $10 back.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the reason that some countries use recycled tyres on their roads is because the rubber component makes them more water-resistant.

 

