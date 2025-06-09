Recycling bins, school items delivered to Serua communities

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Twenty recycling bins have been delivered to communities in Serua Province in a bid to address waste management issues and help tackle climate challenges.

Eight bins were delivered to Nabukelevu Village, while two were given to Nabukelevu District School. Five bins were distributed to Naboutini Village and another five to Nakorovou Village.

The handover coincides with World Wetlands Day, celebrated at Nabukelevu yesterday.

The Ministry of Environment also donated school supplies to Nabukelevu District School.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya, together with the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor, officially handed over the bins to the province and the school items to the district school.

Tabuya reminded students of the importance of protecting the environment, disposing of waste properly, and practising sustainable habits.

School staff expressed gratitude for the support received from the government and said the supplies will benefit more than 70 students.

