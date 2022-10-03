Recycling advocates trained for Pilot Recycling Project

Fifteen recycling advocates of Koronivia, Nausori took part in a training session for the Pilot Recycling Project for Kabutri Drive

Fifteen recycling advocates of Koronivia, Nausori took part in a training session for the Pilot Recycling Project for Kabutri Drive, which will be implemented later this month.

The members consist of seven women and eight men who will co-lead the project by raising awareness of waste management and recycling, according to the Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited.

Director of WRFL Amitesh Deo, says that topics discussed included project input and output as well as impact, outcomes, roles, and duties.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the project will run for three months.

The session was organized by Pacific Recycling Foundation at their head office in Koronivia.