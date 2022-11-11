Advocates show commitment towards recycling project

Recycling advocates with PRF Founder, Mr. Amitesh Deo. [Photo Supplied]

A recycling advocate Keshni Kiran says their residents will become part of the solution and not the problem.

Kiran who is a teacher is part of a group of 15 advocates who will work very closely with the Pacific Recycling Foundation to instill proper waste management practices in their community on Kabutri drive in Nausori.

She claims that in order to have a healthy life, proper hygiene and sanitation are necessary, and it is only possible through proper waste management.

Article continues after advertisement



Keshni Kiran first on the left with other recycling advocates.

She also states that the most effective way of proper waste management is through recycling as this method does not need any type of resources but recyclables.

The Founder of PRF, Amitesh Deo says they are pleased to see that recycling advocates are taking a keen interest in the project and are eager to work with them to change mindsets and behavior in their community.

The first-of-its-kind, pilot recycling project is an initiative of Pacific Recyclers Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Department of Environment, Nausori Town Council, and RC Manubhai.