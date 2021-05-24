Recruitment and promotion based on merit: Qiliho

The Fiji Police Force has removed the quotas for the recruitment of new officers.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says the force is now using a merit-based system to recruit and promote officers.

“There was a quota system for males and females and there was a quota system based on the ethnicity which I totally disagree with and I was told about all the justification-they must be able to speak this language when dealing with this part of the population they are not built tough like a man when dealing with this and based on that I made my decision, we are going to throw this.”

Qiliho says the recruitment of women officers is one of the reasons the force decided to recommend the use of pepper spray.

He adds that there is now an equal representation of women in UN peacekeeping missions.

As part of today’s Women’s Day celebrations, Qiliho says the force has provided more opportunities for women.

Out of the 4576 officers in the Fiji Police Force, 1065 are women.