Recoveries made following internet fraud investigation

Police have recovered a number of cheques and items as part of their investigation on online scams.

Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan confirms a number of companies were defrauded and a large number of recoveries have been made.

“Quick actions by the police together with the companies coming up and quickly identifying that that was cheques that was given to them was fake cheque and police has managed to apprehend offenders and also have recovered lot of stolen properties as well.”

In a recent scam, a group of men posing as businessmen and traders issued dishonoured cheques for the supply of goods.

A report was received by police early this month whereby a trade was organized via Viber for the purchase of tyres to be delivered to Navua.

The suspects who would trade under the guise of well-known companies would then pose as homeowners of a house up for rent where they would have the goods delivered.

The first report received involved the exchange of more than $16,000.

Similar transactions were carried out in the Western Division.