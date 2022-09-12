Records of the late Queen’s visits in safe hands: Tudreu

After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday morning, many Fijians, particularly the younger generation are curious to know the history of her visit to Fiji in the late 1900s.

This is evident with numerous comments and questions posted on social media as historical photographs, records, and videos of the late Queen’s visit are being shared.

Archivist, Losena Tudreu says an original video of the late Queen’s visit in 1982 is preserved carefully by the National Archives and has been widely shared by people, particularly on various social media platforms.

“We’ve had so many interests and hits on our Facebook page when we posted it up (photos and videos). In some of the records and publications that we have on her visits, there were six visits altogether from 1952 to 1982. Most of us here in Fiji now we grew up with our parents, with even the Queen, and now for us this generation, even our children.”

Tudreu says some people might question the longevity of these valuable records for public access and the preservation methods, assuring that it is in safe hands.

“Having this historical event, the Queen passing, we are able to showcase what we have it’s because of the work that we’ve done. We’ve kept that records during coronation up until her last visit here in 1982. And we even have visits after 1982 of the Royal family. We have Preservation and Digital Units that looks after the preservations of these records.”

Tudreu stresses that land dealings and independence order are among other records kept at the National Archives.