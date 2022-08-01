Record maintenance key in decision-making

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Maintaining records will assist the Fiji Police Force in decision making.

This was the closing remarks of Police Director Human Resource Management, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Meli Satek.

The two-day Records Management Training held over the weekend was facilitated by the National Archives of Fiji for officers from the Police Academy, Bands, Totogo, Criminal Investigations Department, Police Special Response Unit, Tourist Police and Transport Pool at the Fiji Police Headquarters.

The training involved records management overview, legislative development, roles of the National Archives of Fiji, records management, registry procedures and action plan.

The participants also had the opportunity to visit the National Archives of Fiji office to view old records.

The workshop will move to the Western Division next month.