Reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge to benefit Fijians

Fijians will be able to move between the Suva and Lami corridor more freely without the hassle of traffic during peak hours.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and the Japan International Cooperation Agency signed a development agreement for the reconstruction of the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge to expand it into four lanes.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says the signing is a momentous step towards enhancing accessibility to one of the key links to Suva.

Usamate says through their five and 20 year National Development Plan, the Government has embarked on modernizing infrastructure with substantial investment to improve roads, bridges, jetties, streetlights and footpaths.

“Once it’s a four-lane it means that the traffic coming in and out of Suva will be able to flow much more effectively in terms of people moving across with cargoes. There’s a lot of people moving in between Suva, Lami and down to the West.”

JICA’s resident representative Ono Yukari says the project is in the designing phase with construction to commence later.

“It will contribute to the safety and resilience from natural disasters and ease traffic jams.”

The reconstruction of the key link between Lami and the Capital City will not only improve movement but also improve the lives of the 90,000 people who utilize this stretch of the road daily.