Reconstruction of damaged light houses continue

Fiji has a total of approximately 69 lighthouses, which gives continuous or intermittent signals to navigators for the safety of vessels at Sea.

In a written response to a question posed in Parliament, Minister for Transport, Faiyaz Koya says from the 69 lighthouses, 14 are located in the Central Division, 19 in the Eastern Division, 13 in the Northern and 23 in the Western Division.

Koya also provided an update on the reconstruction of destroyed lighthouses, including the lighthouse at the Natubari Passage, Levuka.

The lighthouse at Natubari Passage, Levuka was completely destroyed in February 2016, during TC Winston.

The Minister for Transport explains that a leading light and Daymark was constructed in place of the lighthouse adding that this day mark is on the Catholic Church Tower.

Koya says agencies have been requested to repair this and this part of its planned maintenance schedule.

He says the Australian Government through the Australian Maritime Safety Authority carried out an assessment of the area with MSAF and Government Shipping Services in December 2016.

The Australian Maritime Safety supplied two International standard Navigation Buoys fully equipped with Solar LED Marine Lanterns and the Minister says the installation was carried out by AMSA, MSAF and GSS in January 2017.

Koya also revealed that one navigation buoy was destroyed in Tropical Cyclone Ana in February last year.

However, the Transport Minister says MSAF has been provided with capital expenditure for the procurement and installation of a buoy. This new aid to navigation is planned to be installed by June this year.