Recommissioned reservoir to benefit 800 Fijians in Lautoka

Around 800 Fijians living in the elevated parts of Balawa and Saweni Beach Road in Lautoka now have a consistent water supply.

This follows the recommissioning of the $22,447 DMO reservoir by Water Authority of Fiji.

A skilled WAF ground team carried out valve replacement and refurbishment works at the reservoir, as well as pressure tests to ensure all residents get sufficient supply.

The reservoir is now providing consistent water supply to residents living in Morris Street, Balawa, Natokawaqa, and Drasa Avenue and an extension to Saweni, Viseisei, Field 40, Viseisei back Road elevated area,

Wairabetia Muslim School Road, Natabua AOG, Tawatawa/ Captain Withers Street as well as elevated areas in Banaras.

Residents that are now benefitting from the newly recommissioned reservoir are grateful for the assistance provided by the Water Authority of Fiji.