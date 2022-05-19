Recognizing barriers that prevent women from succeeding is important

Amelia Nairoba, Director Poverty Monitoring Unit for the Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, says women can achieve their goals if the issues that deprive them are addressed.

Nairoba made the remarks during the International Day for Women in Maritime Celebration in Suva.

She says identifying the barriers preventing women from succeeding in male-dominated fields is important in addressing gender inequality in the workplace.

“Some are deprived of furthering whatever dreams they wanted to do in terms of the maritime platform unless their discriminatory issues are addressed.” Some are going through gender-based violence in their homes. There might be deprivation of economic incentives or economic independence such that they might not be able to access further education.”

She says it is crucial that these barriers are recognized first.

Meanwhile, in 2017, 338 Fijian women were in the maritime sector.

There are about 16,000 people in the maritime sector in the Pacific, and only 11 percent are women.