News

Recognize the work of seafarers: Minister

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 25, 2020 12:40 pm
Tourism and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya is calling on Fijians to commend the work and sacrifices made by seafarers and ship workers. [Source: DINFO]

Tourism and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya is calling on Fijians to commend the work and sacrifices made by seafarers and ship workers.

Speaking at the World Maritime Day celebration in Port Denarau, Nadi, Koya highlighted extra effort is needed to boost the operations of Fiji’s maritime sector and at the same time, protect our marine ecosystem.

He adds ocean is key in the tourism sector and the government is initiating 100 percent sustainable management by shifting to low carbon shipping.

“As we chart our economic recovery post-pandemic we must ensure that we are building back in a sustainable manner and protecting the health of our ocean which is critical for the well-being of all Fijians. Apart from being a source of food and employment our oceans are actually the bedrock of Fiji’s tourism industry. So it is our responsibility to ensure we protect our oceans.”

The theme for this year’s World Maritime Day is ‘Sustainable Shipping for a Sustainable Planet’.

