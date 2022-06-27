Recognition of Nadi Airport reflects hard work of staff

[File Photo]

The recognition of the Nadi International Airport in the recent SkyTrax World Airports Awards for 2022 reflects the hard work of staff and stakeholders.

This is according to Fiji Airport’s Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel who says the recognition is proof of their commitment in exceeding the expectation of customers.

Nadi International Airport was ranked 10th in the Best Airports in Australia/Pacific category for 2022, 8th in the Best Airport Staff in Australia/Pacific 2022 and 9th in The Cleanest Airports in 2022 for Australia and the Pacific category.

Patel says customer experience is central to everything they do at Fiji Airports and the prestigious mention decided by thousands of passengers voting in the largest global airport customer satisfaction survey is a milestone achievement.

He adds their commitment and excellent service continue to be a benchmark in the aviation industry in the Pacific and the region.