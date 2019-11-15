Recipients to continue receiving allowance

The Department of Social Welfare says those recipients who have not changed their bank accounts to BSP, will continue to receive their monthly allowances.

This comes after the Westpac Bank has withdrawn from its agreement with the Department to help recipients and BSP stepped in.

Director, Rupeni Fatiaki says there is no truth in talks that recipients who haven’t changed banks will not be given their monthly allowance.

“This transition is up to the recipients, they can change if they want to, if they want to remain with the current banks – they can but when that transition is complete as per the agreement then those that will remain with their current banks will have to pay for their bank fees. That is why we are making the transition.”

Fatiaki says they are also closely collaborating with the BSP on how best they can deal with the issue and this includes the identification of centers within communities where recipients can report to and get help from.

Minister responsible Mereseini Vuniwaqa says there is no need for recipients to change banks now.

“I advise the Social Welfare payments continue to be deposited in beneficiaries’ allocated bank accounts depending on the banks they have already nominated.”

Over 77,000 Fijians are currently receiving monthly allowance under the Social Welfare Benefit Schemes.