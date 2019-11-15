Recertification program will identify fraudulent cases

The Social Welfare Department under the Ministry for Poverty Alleviation expects to identify fraudulent recipients under its four schemes during the recertification program.

The Department runs the Social Pension Scheme, the Care Protection Recepients Scheme, Disability Allowance programme and Poverty Benefit scheme.

Director Social Welfare, Rupeni Fatiaki says they are aware that some families of recipients are taking the assistance after the original recipient has died.

“This is the challenge some of them face, especially the elderly person, they are kind of not well verse with the new technology and they reluctant to operate their bank cards so normally they give it to their children, grandchildren to operate on their behalf so this is when in cases when they pass on instead of bringing it back and retaining it back to us, situation like that some of them continue to receive the funds.”

He says once these people are identified, they will be brought in and dealt with accordingly.

“We can ask them to repay the amount that have been used, or under the false information act, in the form they have use to apply for assistance, and in the vouchers we have given them we can also charge them with false information act for not providing us with that information knowing that the person who was supposed to be receiving has passed on”.

The recertification program will run until June and those who fail to update their information will have their assistance suspended.

The Department expects to update the information of over 88,000 of Fijians who are recipients of monthly allowance.