News

Recent rain linked to West dengue outbreak

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 3, 2022 4:20 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The recent heavy rain in the Western Division and especially in Nadi over the past few days is the reason why there’s an outbreak of dengue fever.

This is according to Doctor Ram Raju who says the rain surely gave rise to a lot of mosquito breeding places, especially around the areas where waters get clogged.

Doctor Raju also warns people that symptoms are similar to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“COVID symptoms, as well as Dengue and other viruses, are similar which a form of a bad flu are and they need plenty of rest and water too and if still not well after a couple of days they should seek medical advice.” 

He says there has been an increase of patients visiting general practitioners in Nadi regarding dengue fever symptoms.

The country has so far recorded 633 confirmed cases this year with 249 cases for the West alone.

Some symptoms of dengue include headache, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea and vomiting.

