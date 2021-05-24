Recent floods cost FRA an extra $100m 

The two recent floods have cost the Fiji Roads Authority $100m to fix roads that were damaged in the process.

This was highlighted by Minister for Infrastructure and Metrology, Jone Usamate who says the funds had to be taken out from existing projects in order to get the roads repaired.

Speaking in Ba during the World Meteorological Day, Usamate says Fiji is always vulnerable to natural disasters, especially cyclones and flooding.

However, Usamate stresses that Fijians need to heed early weather warnings from the Fiji Meteorological Service.

“The early action has to be something that everybody does. Community-level, district level, ministerial level and all different levels those early action plans need to be in place because if you have the warning and the action does not take place you might as well not have had the warning.”

He says the Fiji Met Office is also working on providing impact-based forecasts that inform the public on what the weather will do.

Usamate adds that this is needed to enhance the preparedness and early action of communities.