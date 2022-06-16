Rebuilding ruined roads on Ovalau

[File Photo]

Climate change is a concern for many residents along the coastal and low-lying areas of Ovalau, living with damaged roads, high temperatures, and rising sea levels.

Nukutocia Village Headman, Maikeli Tamani says it’s reassuring to see the Fiji Roads Authority rehabilitating and redesigning roads to withstand the effects of climate change.

He adds that poor drainage systems and damaged seawalls are the major causes of flooding in some coastal settlements and Levuka Town.

Article continues after advertisement

Tamani says the rising tides have devoured portions of the roads on the island, affecting accessibility for villagers.

“We used to hear about climate change over the past 10 to 20 years. But now, we are experiencing the real impact of climate change. We now have to farm further inland as most farms along the coast have been destroyed as the soil have now turned saline.”

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says they will use about $8 million for foreshore protection while upgrading about 30 kilometres of sealed and unsealed roads along the coast.