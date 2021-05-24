Rear Admiral Naupoto officially hands over leadership to Kalouniwai

Outgoing Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto today officially handed over the RFMF leadership to Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Outgoing Commander Naupoto was accorded a guard of honour before being invited for a church service together with Brigadier General Kalouniwai, government officials and the members of the RFMF.

Naupoto who joined the RFMF in 1982 was appointed by former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau in August 2015 to replace Commander Mosese Tikoitoga as head of the Military.

Speaking at the investiture church service, RFMF Chaplain Captain Viliame Tunidau commended Naupoto for his leadership and urged Brigadier General Kalouniwai to provide the best during his tenure.

Brigadier General Kalouniwai joined the RFMF in October 1987 and was commissioned into the Officers Cop on 10 May 1992.

He obtained military courses in Fiji, New Zealand, Taiwan, India and Australia.

Also part of the church service are Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu, Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Commander Francis Kean, Infrastructure Minister Jone Usamate, and former FCS Commissioner Colonel Ifereimi Vasu.