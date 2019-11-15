REALB warns against employing unlicensed salespersons

The administrative staff of any real estate agent cannot deal with property sales.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board chair Dr Abdul Hassan says they have received complaints in the past where administrative staff were illegally involved dealing with property.

Dr Hassan says they have warned those who employ unlicensed salespersons.

“It’s only the registered salesperson who can go out on the field and do the listing of the properties. The administrative staff are not supposed to do that. This has been controlled now and we have warned them and they have removed those persons who were involved.”

Last month the board investigated a Nadi based company for allegedly involving at least ten unregistered salespersons to carry out real estate activities.