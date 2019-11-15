REALB to appoint a registrar

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board will soon have a registrar.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says they have received several applications and the appointment committee is working on this.

Dr Hassan says registrar will also monitor the activities of the staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“Registrar will be signing all the documents, certificates and official letters that goes out of the office. And overall the registrar’s responsibility is to fulfill the vision of the real estate.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hassan says due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have reduced the number of inspections done by them.