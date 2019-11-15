REALB staff deployed after hours: Vinal Singh

The increasing number of social media users is becoming a challenge for the Real Estate Licensing Board in monitoring illegal activities.

REALB has identified some bogus agents using social media platforms as a tool to manipulate customers.

Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says they’re working to eradicate bogus agents from operating illegally by monitoring social media sites on a daily basis.

“We have a compliance team as I have said and on a daily basis, we go through the Facebook postings whereby people are posting multiple properties. We are doing surveillance on them and we are calling and asking them whom the property belongs to and this is how we identify a few of the bogus agents.”

Singh says the REALB staff are also being deployed after hours and in the weekends to continue the surveillance on any illegal activities.