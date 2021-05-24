REALB notes increased market activity

The targeted policy approach introduced by the government on key demand drivers will have a positive impact on real estate activities this year.

Real Estate Agents Licensing Board Registrar Peni Komainavoka says monthly property sales data for November and December 2021 indicates that real estate activity has picked up.

Komainavoka says this is a positive sign of increased market activity which is likely to continue.

“The positive economic review by the reserve bank forecasted for this year is something we are hoping to see translated into positive economic activity in the real estate industry for the whole of 2022. In the property market, you can see the range of properties being advertised by our real estate agents. We have residential and commercial properties.”

Komainavoka says that since May, the number of properties sold steadily rose until December.

The Reserve Bank’s January Review also highlighted the expansion of new loan schemes for investment activity, which is an incentive and a boost for the current housing stock in the market.

The highest number of sales recorded last year was in November, which stood at 155, while the average number of sales was 98 per month.