REALB facing challenges: Dr Hassan

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board continues to face challenges in tracking the records of its registered agents and the transactions done by them.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says there have been instances where agents received advanced payment from clients and deposited it in their personal accounts.

Dr Hassan has revealed that the sector is being faced with many challenges and the trust account is one of them.

“Agents are holding the money not in the trust account but into their account. The properties are also not advertised properly.”

The REALB has also provided clarification where concerns were being raised on the rights given to the agents as more than one agent was seen advertising the same property in their listing.

“The non-exclusive rights are given where a number of agents are given the opportunity to sell the same property.”

The REALB says Commission is also an issue as they have received complaints regarding commission being charged without any explanation given to the property owners.