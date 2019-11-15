REALB continues to fight battle

The signing of contracts between owners and agents remains a concern for the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board

Singh says the board had received around 44 complaints in regards to the real estate agents last year.

REALB Compliance and Monitoring Officer Vinal Singh says several complaints were where agents had breached the agreement between the two parties.

“There are two kinds of contracts to be signed. One is exclusive whereby real estate agents will sign a contract with the house owners to sell his or her property. Sometimes there are general listings as well whereby for one particular property there might be 3 or 4 agents selling the same property.”

He adds last year some new issues had emerged which included listing properties without the owner’s consent and selling properties under a company whose license had expired.

The REALB has a total of 85 registered real estate agents and close to 300 salespeople.