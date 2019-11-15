REALB and CID investigating 19 cases of bogus agents

The Real Estate Agent Licensing Board is currently investigating 10 cases of bogus agents in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department.

REALB Chair Dr Abdul Hassan says these cases have been referred to CID for further investigation as it is a major concern for the Board.

Dr Hassan says nine cases were referred to CID last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds it’s crucial for Fijians to demand a real estate company or an agent to produce Identification Card before engaging them in the buying, selling, or renting of properties around the country.

The Chair says REALB is concerned with illegal agent dealings particularly with the university students who have become victims of scam acts.

Dr Hassan says students are most vulnerable to such fraudulent practices as they are desperate to rent flats close to universities.

Fijians are urged to report such acts to the REALB or Police.