REALB address issues regarding mischievous agents

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has controlled the operations of the mischievous agents and some have been taken to task.

Deputy chair Hemant Kumar says they had received several reports of agents not complying with the requirements of the act.

Kumar adds most of the time agents don’t deliver what they had promised.

Article continues after advertisement

“So when those sorts of complaints are received the board has a disciplinary process and it goes through that. If it’s found that there is some wrongdoing then the agents can be penalized in different ways and the worst is that the license can be terminated.”

Kumar assures they have control over mischievous agents as they are registered with the board.

He adds bogus agents remains an issue for them which involved unlicensed agents and they have forwarded 20 cases to the Criminal Investigations Department.