Real resilience takes resources: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, says Fijians are tired of applauding their resilience as climate frontliners.

Speaking exclusively to FBC News in Glasgow, Scotland, Bainimarama highlighted real resilience takes resources.

He adds the developed nations promised to deliver $100b in finance by 2020, they missed that target and will miss it again in Glasgow.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says due to the pandemic, many Pacific Island leaders were not able to travel to COP26 and video submissions were not been allowed by the organizers.

He adds only three island nations including Fiji, are present at COP26 among over 100 world leaders.

“That means those of us here have to fight even harder because we are fighting for every Pacific Islander and we have some young people with us who are helping us to press our case.”

Bainimarama highlights their rallying cry is to keep the 1.5 degrees celsius target as per the Paris Agreement alive.

He stresses beyond 1.5 degrees of warming, islands like Tuvalu, Kiribati, Cook Islands and the Marshall Islands could become uninhabitable.