Real estate salesperson suspended by REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has suspended a Western-based salesperson after he was found breaching the Real Estate Agents Act 2006 earlier this month.

The Board carried out a thorough investigation which revealed the salesperson while working for a company had engaged a bogus agent to sell property in the Suva-Nausori corridor and in Nasese.

The REALB Compliance team carried out field visits and met the bogus agent acting as a potential property seller.

The bogus agent not knowing that she was dealing with the Compliance Officers showed them properties in Tamavua and Caubati and also mentioned that she had other properties to sell in Nakasi and in Nasese.

The salesperson was directed to surrender his Certificate of Approval as a salesperson and the identification card.

The bogus agent who was involved with the salesperson has been referred to the Police Criminal Investigations Department.