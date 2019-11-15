Real Estate market faces uncertain challenges

Coronavirus has hugely impacted the property market in the country.

The Real Estate Licensing Board says national data sales indicated a fifteen-percent drop in property sales for this year.

Board chair Dr. Abdul Hassan says sales per-month is now averaging 110 while last year stood at 126.

Article continues after advertisement

He says low-value properties are being sold more frequently while high-value property owners are mindful during this period.

“There’s a substantial reduction in the property value that the lower property value a being sold more frequently now after this COVID-19 than it used to be in the past.”

Dr. Hassan says the total value of properties sold reduced to $237 million from $334 million last year.