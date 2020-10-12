Real estate agents not conforming to code of conduct: Khan

There has been an increase in unethical practices by licensed real estate agents not conforming to the professional code of conduct.

This was revealed by the Bayshore Real Estate Director, Arif Khan who says these acts lead to the loss of tax dollars as well.

Khan believes they need to increase the credibility of the real estate sector because there’s been a loss of investor confidence due to unethical practices.

“This is a big discouragement to the potential overseas investors to come to Fiji and to know that they could potentially get ripped off by unlicensed and unethical agents. We need to come quite hard upon them.”

Khan believes consumers lose a lot in terms of deposits and don’t get the professional services expected from the industry.

“So these are the problems we need to eradicate and position Fiji as a place to invest. These are the problems we need to deal with right now to create tremendous opportunity and confidence for overseas investors.”

Meanwhile, the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board says bogus agents are another issue and they continue to monitor the market ensuring Fijians are not duped.

The REALB has also been forwarding cases of bogus agents to the Criminal Investigations Department for further action.