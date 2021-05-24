Ready to lead Fiji

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his mission of keeping Fiji going strong remains.

Bainimarama arrived in the country this morning from Melbourne Australia, where he was receiving medical treatment for the past month.

Speaking to FBC News, he also thanked those who sent him and his family messages of support and prayers during the last month, saying he has been deeply touched.

Thank you for your prayers. There’s no better feeling than coming home to the family I love and the people I’m privileged to lead. Safe to say I know a thing or two about making a recovery — my mission here at home is to keep Fiji’s going strong! pic.twitter.com/lYqRV65zGC — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) March 1, 2022

On a lighter note, the Prime Minister says it is safe for him that he now knows a thing or two about making a recovery.

He was accompanied by his family members from Australia.



[Source: Fijian Government]

The PM will be back in Parliament later this month when the Mini Budget is presented on March 24th.



