News

Ready to lead Fiji

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 2, 2022 8:23 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his mission of keeping Fiji going strong remains.

Bainimarama arrived in the country this morning from Melbourne Australia, where he was receiving medical treatment for the past month.

Speaking to FBC News, he also thanked those who sent him and his family messages of support and prayers during the last month, saying he has been deeply touched.

Article continues after advertisement

On a lighter note, the Prime Minister says it is safe for him that he now knows a thing or two about making a recovery.

He was accompanied by his family members from Australia.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The PM will be back in Parliament later this month when the Mini Budget is presented on March 24th.


[Source: Fijian Government]


[Source: Fijian Government]


[Source: Fijian Government]

