Reading time in parks

[ FilePhoto ]

A nationwide initiative promoting the joy of reading will kick off this Saturday under a University of Fiji partnership with municipal councils.

This initiative creates dedicated outdoor parks for book lovers.

The campaign aims to transform parks into havens for quiet reading and community engagement.

Article continues after advertisement

Timed to coincide with the United Nations World Education Day on Friday, the campaign highlights the essential role of literacy and education in national development.

Suva, Levuka, Nadi, Ba, Lautoka and Labasa have pledged their support, setting aside sections of their parks every Saturday from 2 to 5 pm for this initiative.

Covered areas will be available to ensure uninterrupted reading, even in poor weather, with other councils expected to join the initiative in the coming weeks.

University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem said municipal leaders recognize the power of reading in shaping individuals and communities, making the initiative a key step toward improving educational opportunities.

Fijians are encouraged to bring their books, mats, beanbags or easy chairs and enjoy reading in the fresh air and tranquil surroundings of local parks.