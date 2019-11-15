Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Reaching out to Mothers in need

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 30, 2020 3:55 pm

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset carried out a food hamper relief drive in April in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Club President, Prashant Anurag says what they found was that there was a need to help families with new born babies and toddlers, so they started a baby essentials drive to assist where they can.

Article continues after advertisement

“And while talking to a few of the Mothers, they really really were in desperate need telling me that they really need milk. Most of the families I spent time with and talked to, they said that nobody is working in the family.”

Customizing a month’s supply of necessities, the club has to date handed out close to 30 packs and have around 70 more to distribute.

Anuraag is urging the general public if they know of families or Mothers that may be in need of essential baby supplied to message the Rotary Club of Suva Penisula Sunset directly on their Facebook page.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.