Reaching out to Mothers in need

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset carried out a food hamper relief drive in April in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Club President, Prashant Anurag says what they found was that there was a need to help families with new born babies and toddlers, so they started a baby essentials drive to assist where they can.

“And while talking to a few of the Mothers, they really really were in desperate need telling me that they really need milk. Most of the families I spent time with and talked to, they said that nobody is working in the family.”

Customizing a month’s supply of necessities, the club has to date handed out close to 30 packs and have around 70 more to distribute.

Anuraag is urging the general public if they know of families or Mothers that may be in need of essential baby supplied to message the Rotary Club of Suva Penisula Sunset directly on their Facebook page.