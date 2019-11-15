REACH programme targets hotspot areas

The United Nations Development Programme believes there is an increase in domestic violence.

Together with domestic violence, child abuse and other psychological issues in the West has hit the division the hardest during the pandemic.

Project Outreach Coordinator Salesi Savu says, the domestic violence cases are the highest and this could be because of financial constraints faced by families due to job losses.

The UNDP through its REACH programme, the Social Welfare Ministry and other relevant agencies are now providing counselling, information and awareness sessions at the grassroots level.

“These are people that most of the time do not access government services. Reaching out to victims of domestic violence. We know in the Fijian culture sometimes it’s very hard for them to come forward. So we are coming to their doorsteps. We are taking them into the REACH buses to have their privacy space so they can open up to us”.

Chair of the Votualailai Village Development project Sitiveni Naciriyawa says the session is timely amidst the challenges brought by the deadly COVID-19.

“It is quite handy for us. To know the kind of information that we need to know especially with all these things that are happening around us and if you don’t the root causes then its quiet alarming especially in this current situation”.

The programme is funded by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and will be targeting the Northern Division over the next few weeks.

Agencies that are currently part of this programme includes Empower Pacific, Medical Services Pacific, FCCC and the Fiji Police Force.