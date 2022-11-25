REACH programme leaves no Fijian behind: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government]

In their endeavour to provide government services to people’s doorsteps, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation coordinated a two weeks REACH programme in Sigatoka.

The programme, known as Rights, Empowerment and Cohesion is a mobile-based service which aims to make efficient and timely services a reality for both rural and urban communities.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar says the programme is a caring mechanism in which people can easily access government services despite their age, gender or ethnicity.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says government agencies, non-government organizations and other stakeholders have elevated the services to provide a one-stop shop methodology.

She says the programme promotes the government’s vision of “Inclusive Socio-Economic Development”, ensuring no Fijian is left behind.

The Ministry has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme, through funding from the Government of Japan to carry out the programme from November 14 to 25 in Sigatoka.

Stakeholders that were part of the programme includes the Ministry of Employment, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Fiji Police Force, Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Spinal Injury Association, Empower Pacific, Water Authority of Fiji, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.