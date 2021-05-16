Home

News

Reach out for help: Minister

Jeshu Lal
May 2, 2021 12:25 pm

Women Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa is encouraging everyone to take precaution and stay at home.

She adds the Ministry’s research shows that during enforced COVID-19 lockdown and curfew, violence against women and girls rises.

Last year, there was a high number of calls on the national helplines – whereby women, men and children sought help.

Article continues after advertisement

Vuniwaqa stressed that if anyone is experiencing domestic violence – physical and/or emotional, they must reach out.

Last night, Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has also highlighted that domestic violence is now intensifying because a lot of the perpetrators are at home.

“In Fiji and around the world, we know there is an ugly side to lockdown measures. Without proper resources and support, they can make the already-vulnerable more vulnerable than ever. Our Hon Prime Minister has called domestic violence an ugly scourge on our society. He is absolutely right. And during a crisis, we know these horrific crimes can occur more often. Someone, right now, is stuck at home with an abuser.”

Those who need support can call the National Domestic Violence Helpline number 1560 or Child Helpline: 1325 from any network at any time.

