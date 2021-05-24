Re-opening of international borders will guarantee job security: Tuvou

As the nation waits for our first international commercial flight since March last year, maintaining adequate hygiene and cleanliness of the Nadi International Airport has always been a priority for particularly during the COVID-19 period.

Amongst them Hygiene officer, Makelesi Tuvou says they were fortunate to continually carry out their duties within the airport premises during the lockdown period.

The Rentokil employee adds maintaining the general cleanliness and adequate hygiene of the facility is critical as we anticipate the arrival of the first lot of tourists after almost two years.

She says just over 60 staff from the company continued their engagement with Fiji Airports, and they considered themselves lucky as the nature of their work is demanding during these trying times.

It’s also noticeable that employees of various departments at Fiji Airports have resumed duty over the past few days.

FBC News has seen the excitement on their faces this morning with the hope that business and work will return to some state of normalcy over the next few days.

Tuvou says the re-opening of international borders means more work demand and this will guarantee job security.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways is working closely with the Ministry of Health to monitor and minimize the risk of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 from entering the country.

The first flight from Sydney will land around 11.25am today with 233 passengers.