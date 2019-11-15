Re-offending rate drops among inmates

There has been a decrease in the re-offending rate of inmates in the past year.

The Fiji Corrections Service says re-offending averaged at 2.5% or about 59 re-offenders out of 2,433 inmates.

Today it’s down to 1.5%, Director of Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent Salote Panapasa says it is proof that rehabilitation programs are working.

“Recidivists in the sense that they return to our prison system within two years from their date of release, compared to this year as of today we have about 42 recidivists that’s 1.5% compared to 2.5% last year so there’s a reduction in our recidivism rate”

Panapasa says the rehabilitation process for all inmates are based on the nature of their offense.

“Studying the nature of offences committed by the prisoners today most of them are coming in with minor offenses so they have a short term to service so we have organized rehabilitation programs we have reviewed our rehabilitation policy and we have incorporated some programs for short-termers”

The Yellow Ribbon Project is seen as a way forward for ex-offenders to be released back to their communities, be accepted by the society and become upstanding citizens.