Re-certification programme now closed

The Social Welfare’s re-certification programme is now closed.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki says recipients who fail to collect their forms and fill it will now have their allowance suspended.

Fatiaki says the re-certification exercise was to ensure that the social protection net truly captures those who deserve to be helped.

Article continues after advertisement

“Come first of August, those that are not re-certified, we are going to suspend their allowances, until they bring their forms and bring it back to us. Those that have filled their forms, there is no need to worry because they will continue to be paid, it’s only for those that are not re-certified.”

Fatiaki says those that fail to re-certify have been given until October to comply and if they fail to do so, their accounts will be permanently terminated.

77,000 recipients under the Social Pension Scheme, Poverty Benefit Scheme and the Care and Protection Allowances were earmarked to be re-certified in this programme.