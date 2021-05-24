Home

RCC co-ordinates its first international retrieval

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 2, 2022 6:10 am
[Source: Rescue Coordination Center Fiji]

The Rescue Coordination Center Fiji successfully coordinated a case of two foreign sailors that were injured while on high seas between Kiribati and Hawaii.

The case was the first international retrieval by RCC Fiji-a task usually performed by the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

The JRCC HI was handed over to Rescue Co-ordination Fiji, which provided telemedicine support until the vessel docked at Tarawa.

Following initial interventions, one sailor required further definitive care in Fiji.

RCC Fiji liaised with the necessary agencies, including the Kiribati government and the company that owns the vessel.

The clinical liaison was handled by Doctor Naitini with medical providers in Kiribati and Fiji.

A chartered Fiji Airways Boeing 737 was tasked with the mission with a retrieval team including two emergency medicine doctors volunteering with VFR who assist RCC Fiji and two Republic of Fiji Navy officers from the RCC/Medical unit nurse.

The lessons learned and experience gained will be used to further develop the RCC Fiji coordination and response mechanisms in search and rescue operations.

