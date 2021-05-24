RBF tables 2019 and 2022 annual reports

The Reserve Bank of Fiji highlighted that the insurance sector grew significantly in 2019 as it was able to maintain an adequate solvency position.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the insurance industry made up about 8.7 percent of the total assets of the financial system in 2019 as it noted growth in total assets to $1.9B.

Ali adds this was largely underpinned by the life insurance sector.

“The life and general insurance sectors combined gross premium recorded a growth of 5.4 percent to $366.7m attributed to a stronger results from the general insurance sector.”

The RBF Governor adds that a marginal pick up in the industry’s contribution to the GDP was noted as it registered a 3.1 percent in 2019 compared to 3 percent in 2018.

This was revealed as the RBF tables its 2019 and 2020 Annual Report in Parliament today.