Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
News

RBF tables 2019 and 2022 annual reports

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 20, 2022 5:25 am
Source: Fijian Parliament

The Reserve Bank of Fiji highlighted that the insurance sector grew significantly in 2019 as it was able to maintain an adequate solvency position.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali says the insurance industry made up about 8.7 percent of the total assets of the financial system in 2019 as it noted growth in total assets to $1.9B.

Ali adds this was largely underpinned by the life insurance sector.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“The life and general insurance sectors combined gross premium recorded a growth of 5.4 percent to $366.7m attributed to a stronger results from the general insurance sector.”

The RBF Governor adds that a marginal pick up in the industry’s contribution to the GDP was noted as it registered a 3.1 percent in 2019 compared to 3 percent in 2018.

This was revealed as the RBF tables its 2019 and 2020 Annual Report in Parliament today.

